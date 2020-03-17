Pima College extends full closure of campuses, offices

Pima Community College will be closed through March 27, with facilities closed to all personnel, official said Tueday. This follows an earlier temporary shutdown announced because a member of the college community may have been exposed to someone who has been tested for COVID-19.

The extension is "independent" of the closure on Tuesday, which was announced Monday night.

"Employees will continue to work from home to the extent possible. College facilities are closed to all personnel, except emergency personnel and pre-approved activity, such as processing payroll," PCC officials said.

"All operations of the college are being reviewed daily with an eye toward "flattening the curve" of COVID-19 infection," a news release from the school said.

Monday night, college spokeswoman Libby Howell said that "out of an abundance of caution," PCC would close all campuses and centers, and the District Office, starting Tuesday morning, due to the potential exposure.

Howell couldn't release specifics, but said a person associated with the college has likely been exposed to another individual who has been tested for the virus.

That patient has apparently not been diagnosed with the disease, nor ruled out as not carrying coronavirus.

"The college is working closely with the Pima County Health Department to assess the situation, and expects to have more information by the end of the day Tuesday," Howell said on Monday. Further details were not released Tuesday.

Pima is on spring break this week, which has been extended two days through Tuesday, March 24, so no classes will be affected by the complete shutdown this week.

PCC still plans to resume classes on Wednesday, March 25, with as many classes as possible moving to virtual instruction, using technology such as Google Hangouts, FaceTime, and teleconferencing.

The school announced earlier Monday that it was suspending face-to-face student and public services as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, through March 27.

"The college will then reassess if and when to resume normal operations," Howell said.

All three state universities — UA, ASU and NAU — have delayed classes and are moving to online courses because of COVID-19. UA has announced that students should not return to campus after spring break.

- 30 -