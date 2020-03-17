Oro Valley mayor proclaims emergency over coronavirus

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic late Tuesday night, joining Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita and other municipalities in calling for actions to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19.

Like Marana and Sahuarita, Oro Valley stopped short of Tucson's measure ordering the closure of bars and limiting restaurants to take-out and delivery service.

"Restaurants, cafes, coffeehouses and other similar businesses and establishments are strongly advised to take measures to implement social distancing, and instead rely on the use of delivery service, curbside-service, or drive-through service," Winfield wrote.

A news release from the town described the proclamation as "a strong advisory—not a mandate—that restaurants and similar businesses enact measures to implement social distancing."

"Public gathering places where groups in excess of ten congregate, are strongly advised to take measures to implement social distancing," the mayor said in his proclamation, while "embers of the public are urged to follow the guidelines of the CDC and state and regional health agencies to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 to themselves, their loved ones, or members of the public."

People should follow these guidelines, he said:

Employing social distancing and avoiding groups of ten or more people; and

Avoiding contact with those with elevated risks associated with COVID-19; and

Staying home and contacting a medical provider if you or others in your household feel sick; and

Staying home and away from other people if you are an older person and/or you have a serious underlying condition that can put you at increased risk; and

Practicing good personal hygiene, as recommended by the CDC and Pima County Health Department.

