Marana encourages 'social distancing,' doesn't close bars

Marana Mayor Ed Honea declared a "state of emergency" over coronavirus Tuesday, but stopped short of ordering any specific limits on gathering places such as bars and restaurants.

Earlier in the day, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero ordered bars be closed over the COVID-19 pandemic, and that food service businesses offer only delivery and take-out.

Marana's proclamation says that "in order to flatten the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, keep our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and maximize available funding," gathering places in the town "are asked to take measures to implement social distancing."

That includes bars, clubs, libraries, gyms and other places where groups of more than 10 people congregate, Honea's proclamation said.

Restaurants, cafes, retail food stores and other businesses are being asked to take social-distancing measures, and increase the use of delivery, drive-through and take-out service, Honea said.

Last week, all town-sponsored public events in Marana were canceled or delayed for at least the next month, officials said Thursday afternoon, citing ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

- 30 -