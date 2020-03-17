Pima public libraries closed for coronavirus

Pima County's public library system, already operating on a restricted basis, will totally close until further notice after Tuesday. Staff will review options for limited service.

The libraries were ordered closed by County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who told the members of the Board of Supervisors in a memo Tuesday that the decision was based on guidance by the CDC to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The Arizona Library Association also issued recommendations that underscored the closure, he said.

All of the library locations, including book drops, will be closed.

"We are extending due dates until further notice," library staff said.

Huckelberry said that the county will examine reopening the libraries on a limited basis, with shorter hours at 26 locations or restricting hours across the entire system to a single shift daily.

The county is also determining if it's possible to allow public access to computers while providing for adequate social distancing to stem any possible spread of COVID-19.

Library staff will continue online reference work, and carry out deep cleaning of libraries and materials during the closure, Huckelberry said.

- 30 -