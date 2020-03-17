Southwest Gas to halt shut-offs due to coronavirus economic impacts

Southwest Gas is keeping the gas on for all residents until further notice, John Hester, SWG president and CEO, said in a statement posted to the company's website.

To alleviate any problems with paying utility bills due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, Southwest Gas has issued a temporary freeze on natural gas disconnections for non-payment.

The company encouraged residents to pay their water bills online, when possible.

"We understand these are trying times for many of our customers and want to ensure that they focus on the well-being of their families without having to worry about a disruption of service. We will also offer flexible payment options for customers experiencing financial hardships due to this issue," said Hester.

