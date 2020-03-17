Cox to offer low-cost starter Internet during coronavirus

Cox Communications announced today that the company will provide a "starter" Internet service for a cut rate during the coronavirus pandemic.

The service will be made available for $19.99 at a speed of 50 Mbps for new residential customers with no annual fees or qualifications to help, among others, students and seniors.

Pima Community College and the University of Arizona have temporarily gone to online-only classes.

Cox has also suspended disconnects for customers who going through financial stress during the coronavirus mitigation efforts.

It has also increased Internet speeds in certain areas around Tucson.

It has expanded through May 15, its $9.99 service for low-income families with children, who are on public assistance. The Connect2Complete program has also fast tracked its qualification process for this program.

