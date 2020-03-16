Tucson-area schools offering 'grab & go' meals for kids during coronavirus closures

With Tucson-area schools closed until at least March 30, some area school districts are preparing to offer "grab and go" meals for children beginning next week.

Flowing Wells and Catalina Foothills School District are offering food at six schools beginning Tuesday, while Amphitheater Public Schools, Sunnyside School District and Tucson Unified School District schools will begin offering food on March 23.

Amphi announced Monday that the district will begin offering "grab-and-go meal service" for children up to 18 years old beginning a week later, on March 23.

"Children do not have to be students in the Amphitheater District to receive meals, and no signup is required," said Michelle Valenzuela, a district spokeswoman.

Valenzuela said district planned on offering meals on March 23 because the district, like TUSD, is on a previously scheduled spring break.

The service is available at 12 district schools from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TUSD said that that the district will be "preparing and distributing meals" to all students in need throughout the closure, beginning on March 23, but did not provide additional information about the program.

Starting Monday, March 23 TUSD will be offering food at 32 sites.

TUSD spokeswoman Karla Escamilla said that it would be a "drive thru system" and the child or children will need to be in the car. There will be one hot meal for lunch, plus a breakfast option for the next morning, she said.

The service will be provided Monday through Friday. However, the plan is awaiting approval from the TUSD's governing board, which is expected to vote on Wednesday night's meeting, she said.

TUSD expects that about 10 percent of the the regular number of meals will be needed, however, she said that TUSD's food services is "prepared to serve a greater number and have food available to provide if the closure is extended for a longer period of time."

Catalina Foothills School District and Flowing Wells are sharing a program that will similarly provide "Grab and go" meals that can picked up at the curb of six schools beginning on Tuesday. Two other schools, Walter Douglas Elementary and Flowing Wells Junior High will begin offering food on Wednesday for pick-up.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., at those schools.

Sunnyside School District said that "knowing that many of our families rely on school meals," the district would be offering "grab and go" breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 through 18. This program will begin Monday, March 23 and families can visit five elementary schools in the district to pick up food. The district was clear that the food is "to go" and families can pick up lunch when they pick up breakfast.

Amphi Schools offering "grab-and-go" meals:

Coronado K-8, 3401 E. Wilds Road

Donaldson Elementary School, 2040 W. Omar Drive

Frances Owen Holoway Elementary School, 3500 N. Cherry Ave.

Helen Keeling Elementary School 2837 N. Los Altos Ave.

Mesa Verde Elementary School, 1661 W. Sage Street

EC Nash Elementary, 515 W. Kelso Street

Rio Vista Elementary School, 1351 E. Limberlost Drive

Lulu Walker School, 1750 W. Roller Coaster Road

Amphi Middle School/Prince Elementary School, 315 E. Prince Road

La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. La Canada Drive

Amphi High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road

Canyon del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia

Flowing Wells Schools, shared with Catalina Foothills students and families:

Centennial Elementary, 2200 W. Wetmore Road

Homer Davis Elementary, 4250 N. Romero Road

J. Roberts Hendricks Elementary.;3400 W. Orange Grove Road

Laguna Elementary, 5001 N. Shannon Road

Richardson Elementary, 6901 N. Camino De La Tierra

Walter Douglas Elementary, 3302 N. Flowing Wells Road (Begins food service on Wednesday)

Flowing Wells Junior High School, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd. ((Begins food service on Wednesday)

Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road

Sunnyside Schools offering "grab and go" breakfast and lunch:

Craycroft Elementary School, 5455 E. Littletown Road

Elvira Elementary School, 250 W Elvira Road.

Los Amigos Elementary School, 2200 E. Drexel Road

Mission Manor Elementary School, 600 W. Santa Rosa Street

