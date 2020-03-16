Pima College suspends face-to-face services due to coronavirus

Pima Community College has suspended face-to-face student and public services as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This halt will run through March 27. "The college will then reassess if and when to resume normal operations," said PCC spokeswoman Libby Howell.

"As of today, on-campus student services such as testing, libraries, learning resource centers, and computer labs are not accessible by students or the public," Howell said in a news release. "This includes face-to-face services at all locations including community centers, PCC District Office, and the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales. The college will transition to virtual student services as much as possible."

PCC is on spring break this week, which has been expanded two days through Tuesday, March 24.

Spring classes will resume next Wednesday, March 25, with as many classes as possible moving to virtual instruction, using technology such as Google Hangouts, FaceTime, and teleconferencing, she said.

The college announced that move online last Thursday.

"The determination to suspend face-to-face services was made to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by limiting the number of individuals on campus," Howell said.

All three state universities — UA, ASU and NAU — have delayed classes and are moving to online courses because of COVID-19. UA has announced that students should not return to campus after spring break.

