Rec centers will close until March 30; KIDCO & senior programs closed | Coronovirus

Tucson Parks and Recreation is closing all city recreation centers and aquatics facilities, including youth programs like KIDCO and senior programs, officials said.

Some programs, like the Senior Meal Program will continue, and people will be vote or drop-off ballots at the city's sites.

In an attempt to mitigate the presence of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, and in accordance with a directive from federal officials to keep public gatherings to fewer than 10 people in high-risk populations, Tucson Parks and Recreation announced Monday evening that it will close all city rec programs through the end of March.

This includes all aquatic programs, including SchoolzOut Camps, InBetweeners Club, and KIDCO, as well as senior programs.

"Leisure classes" scheduled to begin Sunday, March 22, will be delayed by a week and will begin Sunday, March 29. However, there will be no classes on Monday, March 30, because of the César Chávez holiday. We will be extending the leisure class sessions by one week in order accommodate this change, said Sierra Boyer, a spokeswoman for Tucson Parks and Recreation.

All participants in the Senior Meal Program will continue to receive meals during this time, and Tucson Parks and Rec are working in partnership with the Pima Council on Aging to provide meals at all eight locations, she said.

Meanwhile, the seven recreation centers designated as voting facilities will be open "strictly for those voting or turning in their ballots."

"We will continue to assess the situation and update the public. We appreciate your patience and understanding," said Boyer.

- 30 -