County courts suspend jury trials, courthouse weddings due to coronavirus

While various courts in Pima County are remaining open, jury trials are being delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Some hearings will only take place via telephone, and anyone feeling ill can request a delay in a court hearing, officials said Monday.

Several actions ordered by Presiding Judge Kyle A. Bryson are meant to "reduce the number of visitors to our courthouses while safeguarding individuals' access to justice and constitutional rights," a press release from the courts said.

"We request that you do not come to court if you are ill. Instead, please make other arrangements concerning your appointment at the courthouse," the release said.

Scheduled weddings at the courthouse will continue at Justice Court through the end of the week, but ceremonies will then be halted for at least two weeks. You may contact the court at 520-724-3505 to schedule a private wedding conducted by a justice of the peace.

From the courts:

Justice Court Pima County Consolidated Justice Court is remaining open, but most hearings will be rescheduled, Court Administrator Lisa Royal said Tuesday. Night Court has been canceled for March 25. "Any person who is ill, has recently traveled, is 65 or older, or whose health is compromised should not come to court. If you are scheduled for a hearing and need to request a continuance, file a motion on our website at www.jp.pima.gov, email us at customerservice@jp.pima.gov, or call us at 520-724-3171," she said." Jury Duty Jury service for all courts in Pima County has been suspended until March 31, 2020. Prospective jurors should call 520-724-4222 for further information. Attorneys If remote participation is desired, Counsel should contact the judge's chambers. Parties to a Case/Litigants If represented, litigants should contact their attorney and follow their directives. If you are ill, representing yourself, and scheduled to attend a Superior Court hearing, please call 520-724-4200 to start the process of coordinating an alternative method of participation or rescheduling of your matter. Juvenile Court and Juvenile Services To ensure the safety and health of the detained juvenile population, as well as attorneys, court staff, and the judiciary, measures are now in place and certain hearings and proceedings will take place via telephone only. For a current list of these actions, contact the Pima County Juvenile Court, at 520-724-2000. Family Drug Court is temporarily suspended, through March 31, 2020. CASA Volunteers CASA volunteers who have cases before the court should contact the CASA Supervisor at 520-724-2069. Pretrial Services If you are scheduled to meet with a Pretrial Services officer, please call 520-724-3310. Adult Probation Individuals on probation should contact their probation officer or the Adult Probation Office at 520-724-3800. Family Center of the Conciliation Court Individuals scheduled to attend a Parenting Education class or bring their children by for an interview should call the Conciliation Court at 520-724-5769 to determine the status of their session, and, if necessary, to reschedule their appointments.

Earlier, Tucson City Court announced that anyone with a pending case there can request a delay.

