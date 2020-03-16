 Tucson City Court allowing COVID-19 postponements
Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

People with pending cases in Tucson City Court can have their appearances delayed, to reduce potential coronavirus exposure, officials said.

The City Court, Tucson City Prosecutor and Tucson City Public Defender have implemented measures to allow people to push back their day in court.

From the court:

If you have an upcoming court date, make sure to contact your attorney or the Court for updated information as follows:

• Contact your attorney at City Public Defender's Office, (520) 791-4857;

If you are represented by a contract/private attorney, please contact them directly. You can find your attorney's number at the AZ Bar website: https://www.azbar.org/

• If you are not represented by an attorney, contact Tucson City Court at 520-791-4216 or email: tccweb@courts.az.gov.

If you leave a message, make sure to include your name, date of birth, and docket number or citation number.

• If you are a victim or you need to contact the City Prosecutor's Office, please call (520) 791-4104. Further, the Prosecutor's Office is currently not accepting cash payments and encourages payments to be made by electronic methods.

- 30 -
Dylan Smith/TucsonSentinel.com

Just don't try to take a number from the fire alarm at Tucson City Court. The judge probably wouldn't be too pleased.

