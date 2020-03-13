 Tucson, Oro Valley to halt water shut-offs due to coronavirus economic impacts
Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

Both the Tucson and Oro Valley municipal water services are keeping the taps on for all residents at least through the end of March, officials said.

To mitigate any problems with paying utility bills due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, both governments are halting any water shut-offs through the end of the month. Any late fees will also be suspended, officials said.

Both Tucson and Oro Valley encouraged residents to pay their water bills online, when possible.

"All city employees who handle in-person payments will be issued gloves for their protection and protection of the public," Mayor Regina Romero said.

Steve Johnson/Flickr

