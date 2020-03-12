Oro Valley to call off events, bar in-person attendance of town meetings | COVID-19

Oro Valley is canceling a number of town-run events, and officials said they plan to bar the public from attending town government meetings in person, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Town of Oro Valley is taking steps to minimize the potential for community spread of COVID-19," officials said.

Called off are the following events:

Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch (March 13)

Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch (March 14)

Public Art Tour (March 17)

Bike. Swap. Sell. (March 28)

A number of other events are privately run, and any changes are up to the organizers, OV officials said.

From Oro Valley:

Both the March 18 and April 1 Town Council meetings will proceed as planned; however, in-person attendance will not be allowed. Resident participation will be limited to online video streaming of the meeting at www.orovalleyaz.gov. Town officials are currently working out details to allow for web-based public input during these meetings. Information will be released once finalized. The March 19 Stormwater Utility Commission meeting has been canceled.

"The Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center, as well as other facilities such as the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, El Conquistador Golf and Overlook Restaurant, will remain open with regular business hours at this time," officials said. "Due to present circumstances, staff is taking extra precautions by scheduling additional cleanings and ensuring soap, towels and hand sanitizer are well stocked."

"We understand that this is a time of uncertainty for the community and for our families and loved ones. The town is committed to following best practices and recommendations that will help minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, while also assuring the community that the town of Oro Valley remains open for business to provide municipal services," said Town Manager Mary Jacobs. "During this challenging time, we ask that everyone remain calm and respectful toward one another as we navigate this situation together."

