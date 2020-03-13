What's canceled around Tucson because of COVID-19 | Coronovirus closures

Tucson's Cyclovia event, set for March 29, has been called off because of COVID-19. The Pac-12 has canceled all sporting events, including UA Wildcats games, while the Roadrunners hockey and Sugar Skulls football teams have suspended their seasons. FC Tucson also delayed its season.

Other events delayed or called off because of coronavirus concerns:

All three state universities — UA, ASU and NAU — have delayed classes and are moving to online courses because of COVID-19.

All town-sponsored public events in Marana are being canceled or delayed for at least the next month.

The World Baseball Classic, set to run March 12-25 at Kino Sports Complex, has been postponed.

The Tucson Festival of Books, set for this weekend, was called off because so many authors dropped out.

Both the Fox and Rialto theatres have called off shows, with the Fox canceling events after this weekend, and the Rialto suspending concerts immediately.

Organizers called off this weekend's Fourth Avenue Street Fair and Sunday's St. Patrick's Day parade after the city moved to restrict special event permits.

The Tucson Folk Festival, scheduled for April 3-5, has been canceled by the organizers, the Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association.

Arizona Theatre Company's Tucson run of "The Legend of Georgia McBride" will be put on hiatus after Friday's opening-night production at the Temple of Music & Art. All education programming and special events in Tucson and Phoenix also will pause until the end of the month when a determination will be made as to how best to proceed, said Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Managing Director Designee Geri Wright.

Invisible Theatre is postponing Steve Solomon's "From Brooklyn to Broadway in only 50 Years" from this weekend to Saturday, May 16.

In addition to the Wildcats' Pac-12 contests being called off, the NCAA will not hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

The National Junior College Athletic Association has postponed all of its championship events, including the basketball tournament in which the Pima Community College women's team was set to compete.

National sports leagues

Major League Baseball has canceled all of spring training, and will delay the season for at least two weeks.

The NBA has suspended basketball season until further notice, as has the National Hockey League

Other events

Sunday's Democratic debate, which had been scheduled to take place in Phoenix, has been moved to Washington, D.C., and will not be held in front of a live audience.

Arizona health emergency declared

Wednesday afternoon, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a "public health emergency" prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing the state to request federal funds and deal with medical price-gouging.

At least nine people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in Arizona, officials said Wednesday, with 32 more tests pending.

Two Pinal County cases were added to the tally on Wednesday, following Monday's announcement that there was a case in Pima County.

"While our state is not currently facing the number of cases we've seen in some other states, we are anticipating additional positive cases — and we're not taking any chances," Ducey said in announcing his emergency declaration. "Arizonans should not panic — our approach will be calm and steady."

Ducey also ordered insurance companies to cover out-of-network providers and cover 100 percent of the cost for coronavirus care. He also announced that nursing homes and elder care facilities will begin implementing new visitor policies and enhanced symptom checks for staff members and visitors.

Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, speaking at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, downplayed suggestions that large gatherings be banned.

"At this time we are not recommending canceling mass gatherings in Arizona," Christ said. "So we are working right now with the CDC on brand-new community mitigation guidance that they just put out and we are not at a point where we would recommend those type of things, but we are constantly evaluating to see if those measures do take sense, but at this time we're not."

Single positive Pima County test

One Pima County resident has been "presumptively" diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said Monday afternoon. The patient, who had recently traveled to an area with "community spread," is "not severely ill" and is recovering at home.

"The patient is a resident of unincorporated Pima County. This individual is not severely ill, is currently recovering at home in isolation, and has been fully cooperative with public health monitoring," officials said.

Ducey's declaration "doesn't currently affect the County Health Department's response to the outbreak," county Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia said Wednesday. "The emphasis on encouraging more telemedicine and the order requiring visitation restrictions at nursing homes and long-term care facilities are very positive actions by the governor and the county fully supports them."

As of Thursday morning, 115 people in Arizona have been tested for COVID-19 — the novel coronavirus that was first diagnosed in people late last year — with the two confirmed positive cases and seven "presumptive positive" cases the only ones in the state. Another 24 tests were pending results, and 82 people have been ruled out, officials said.

- 30 -