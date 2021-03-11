Photo: Vertical dance troupe Bandaloop performs at UA vax site

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Click photo to enlarge Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com

Using climbing ropes and their mettle, the "vertical dance" troupe Bandaloop performed Wednesday afternoon swinging across the glass front of the Meinel Optical Sciences Building in front of dozens of observers on the University of Arizona campus.

Arizona Arts Live brought the dance group, which combines choreography and climbing, to perform next to the university's state COVID-19 vaccination site, which has been running both a drive-thru site on the mall's east end.

Bandaloop trains dancers and youth at home and on tour, and has performed for millions of people in over 22 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia, and on screens in films and digital media, according to the group's website.

- 30 -