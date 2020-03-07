Don't touch that clock! Rest of nation springing ahead to DST | Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning for most of the United States, but Arizona residents won't have to switch their clocks — we don't observe DST. Because who wants the sun to stay up for another hour in the middle of July? We're waiting — praying — for it to set.

In the rest of the country, when the clock hits 2 a.m. on Sunday, they'll spring ahead to 3 a.m. So while most states — except Arizona and Hawaii — will see just a 23-hour day on Sunday, we'll have our normal 24.

The Navajo Nation, which extends into Utah and New Mexico, observes DST, while the Hopi Reservation does not, as it lies entirely within the state of Arizona.

After the DST spring forward, Arizona will be out of sync with the rest of the states in the Mountain Time Zone; we'll be observing the same time as California and other Pacific Time Zone states.

And a quick reminder: it's "Daylight Saving Time," not "Daylight Savings Time."

- 30 -