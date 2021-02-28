Bundle up: Freeze warning for Tucson area overnight

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

A week of warm weather is being followed by a quick cold snap, as the National Weather Service is warning of temperatures below freezing in Southern Arizona on Sunday night.

A freeze warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. through 9 a.m. Monday, with thermometers in some areas dropping as low as 25 degrees.

There will be sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees expected, with very localized spots as cold as 25 degrees, especially near washes, forecasters said. The warning covers the Tucson metro area, Tohono O`odham Nation and stretches from Green Valley north to Casa Grande.

A red flag warning is also in effect, with winds in Southeastern Arizona increasing the risk of wildfires.

A weather system pushing southeast has brought strong gusty winds, areas of blowing dust and much cooler than normal high temperatures on the last day of February, NWS officials said.

Peak gusts of 40 mph have caused blowing dust along Interstate 10 near the New Mexico border.

Monday and Tuesday will see a warming trend. Earlier in the week, temperatures in Tucson topped 80 degrees, before dropping to a high of about 70 on Sunday. Overnight lows have been in the 40s, but will dip sharply on Sunday night.

Wrap your pipes, cover your plants, bring your pets inside and be kind to people who are outdoors at night. The coldest temperatures are expected around daybreak on Wednesday.

Frost and freezing conditions can kill crops, damage other sensitive plants and potentially damage outdoor plumbing that isn't protected.

- 30 -