What you need to know about Trump’s visit to Phoenix on Wednesday

PHOENIX – Supporters of President Donald Trump already are lining up outside Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in expectation of the president’s rally Wednesday evening. Only those with tickets will be admitted. You can register for free tickets here. There is a limit of two tickets per phone number.

Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to meet the president at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and ride in the president’s motorcade to the coliseum.

Trump last visited the Phoenix area in October 2018, during which he told a crowd of thousands in a Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport hangar that a vote for then-U.S. Senate candidate Martha McSally would be the “second-best vote you ever cast” – the greatest vote being for him, he said. McSally lost to Kyrsten Sinema, but Ducey later appointed McSally to fill out the final years of the late Sen. John McCain’s term.

If you’re planning to attend the rally or any of the planned counterprotests, here’s what you need to know:

Event details

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1826 W. McDowell Road.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

● Parking opens at 6 a.m.

● Doors open at 3 p.m.

● Event starts at 7 p.m.

Where to park

● Within the parking lots of the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

● Within the parking lot west of 19th Avenue, south of Encanto Boulevard.

● Phoenix police recommend not parking on residential streets near the coliseum because vehicles may be towed.

● Parking is $10.

Venue entrances

● 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road.

● Encanto Boulevard east of 19th Avenue.

‘Free speech’ zones

● Encanto Boulevard between 19th and 17th avenues on the north sidewalk.

Prohibited items

● Weapons (firearms, pepper spray or tear gas, Taser or any stun device, knives with a blade longer than 2 inches, sharp metal objects).

● Glass, thermal or metal containers.

● Signs.

● Alcohol.

● Outside food or drink.

Read the full list of prohibited items here.

