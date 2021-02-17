Tucson's city natural gas costs spike 1,700% from Texas freeze

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Plunging temperatures in Texas have meant huge jumps in the cost to heat and power some city-owned facilities in Tucson.

The city's costs for daily natural gas use has increased to more than $41,000 due to price hikes prompted by the widespread freezing weather in Texas and elsewhere — a spike of 1,700 percent.

The city will reduce heat in many offices, ask more employees to work remotely and shut down equipment in some facilities to cut back the use of natural gas during the price spike, City Manager Mike Ortega said.

The city won't mandate lower temperatures in public housing, but will ask residents to voluntarily lower their thermostats.

"All other city facilities will see a reduction in thermostats by 10 degrees overnight and at least 5 degrees during the day starting tomorrow," he told the mayor and City Council in an email Wednesday night. "Employees will be asked to wear sweaters/jackets if they have to come into the office. We will explore areas where employees can work remotely until this passes. If possible and we can move an entire building to remote work, we will close that facility accordingly."

The supplier for the city has exercised a "force majeure" clause in a contract, allowing for the increase due to circumstances beyond the company's control, officials said.

That means Tucson's payments for daily supplies of natural gas increased from about $2,400 to at least $41,400 each day through the end of the week, a memo by city General Services Director Carlos DeLa Torre said.

"Earlier today, Kinect Energy and SWG informed us that our supplier, Symmetry, is exercising the 'Force Majeure' clauses on our commodity contracts for natural gas because of the Texas Big Freeze. Based on this, pricing has been adjusted from $2.64 per dekatherm to at least $45.00 per dekatherm until the end of the week," DeLa Torre wrote in a late afternoon memo Wednesday. "Historically, during the month of February we consume about 920 dekatherms per day...."

Ortega told Mayor Regina Romero and the members of the City Council that he asked City Attorney Mike Rankin to review the contract, "to make sure Symmetry has the authority to exercise force majeure and what the terms of them exercising it mean to us."

The city will be "exploring shutting down pools and some rec centers," Ortega said. "Staff is ensuring we can shut down these facilities without causing us more problems when we try to start them again."

"We have some facilities where we have vulnerable populations living like Tucson House and Craycroft Towers," the city manager said. "We will not implement a mandatory reduction in temperature controls, but may ask residents to voluntarily reduce their thermostats. ... Bottom line, we will protect this group from mandatory reductions is natural gas use."

"We remain concerned about our CNG fleet of buses and refuse trucks," Ortega told the Council. "Staff is exploring how we approach filling these vehicles. I spoke with a Southwest Gas rep this evening and they will see how they may be able to assist us with filling vehicles over the next couple days. It may be enough to get us past this, but they are not sure they can do it."

DeLa Torre said the following city facilities will be among those affected:

Archer Pool (Parks)

Armory Senior Center (Parks)

CAP Water

City Courts (City Courts)

City Hall (Gen Services)

Clements Pool (Parks)

Craycroft Towers (HCD)

Crime Lab (TPD)

Dept of Transportation

Edith Ball (Parks)

El Pueblo (Parks)

Remediation Projects (Water)

Sun Tran Transit Services

TCC (Convention Center)

TOPSC 1 (Gen Services)

TOPSC 6 (Gen Services)

Tucson House (Comm Services)

Udall Pool (Parks)

Udall Rec Center (Parks)

CNG Fueling Station-Critical Infrastructure to fuel Refuse and Buses

