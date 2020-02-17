What's open, what's closed on Presidents Day

Monday is Presidents Day — also known as Washington's Birthday — and some businesses and government offices are closed to mark the holiday. Here's a list of what's affected:

Public schools, Pima Community College and the University of Arizona are holding regular classes.

What's affected:

City, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed.

Post offices are closed.

Pima County public libraries are closed.

City of Tucson garbage and recycling will not be picked up Monday, and will be delayed by one day all week.

Waste Management will collect on a regular schedule Monday.

The Los Reales Landfill is open, and county landfills and transfer stations are open.

State Motor Vehicle Division offices are closed, but emissions testing stations are open.

Most banks and credit unions are closed.

Sun Tran buses and Sun Shuttles are operating on a normal weekday schedule.

Sunlink streetcars will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

U.S. stock exchanges and bond markets are closed.

The holiday is known as Lincoln/Washington/Presidents' Day in Arizona. The federal holiday remains known as Washington's Birthday. About half of the states have renamed the holiday in some fashion to recognize other presidents in addition to our first.

