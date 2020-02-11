Ducey appoints J. Alan Goodwin to Pima bench

A prosecutor in Pima County has been appointed as a judge in the Superior Court, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday.

J. Alan Goodwin will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles V. Harrington.

Goodwin, the chief of the Special Victims Bureau of the Pima County Attorney's Office, has been a prosecutor here since 2012. Attorneys in his division of PCAO press cases involving child homicide, child physical and sexual abuse, and Internet crimes against children, as well as sex trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence.

A former active duty judge advocate (JAG) in the U.S. Air Force from 1998 until 2004, he continues as a reservist, as a colonel.

Goodwin worked for the State of Alaska Department of Law, Criminal Division from 2004 to 2009. From 2009 until 2012, he represented military members facing criminal and administrative actions as a civilian attorney, Ducey's office said.

From a news release from the governor:

In 2016, Alan served as the PCAO designee on the Governor's Arizona Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit Task Force. From 2016 through 2018, he served as a member of the Statewide Sexual Assault Response Stakeholder Workgroup to develop and publish the 2018 "State of Arizona Recommended Guidelines for a Coordinated Community Response to Adult Sexual Assault." He currently serves as the site coordinator and primary administrator of a $2 million Bureau of Justice Assistance grant that funds untested sexual assault kit testing, as well as the investigation and prosecution of cold-case sexual assaults. "Alan's career is marked by selfless service," said Governor Ducey. "He serves our country as a U.S. Air Force Reserve officer, and has served our community by helping victims of abuse and violence. I am pleased to appoint Alan to the Pima County Superior Court."

- 30 -