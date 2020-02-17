Tuesday deadline to register to vote in Arizona presidential primary

Midnight on Tuesday, February 18, is the deadline to register to vote in Arizona's March presidential preference election. Only the Democratic Party is taking part, and you must be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot.

The Republican Party cancelled its primary in the state to stem any possible challenge to President Donald Trump.

You can register online or check your current registration at ServiceArizona.com.

Along with the Republicans, the Libertarian and Green parties are also not taking part in the Arizona primary.

Under state law, only registered political party members can take part in the presidential nominating process in Arizona. During the regular state and local primaries, held in August, independents can select a party's ballot to cast, but that is not the case in the presidential preference election.

About 40 percent of Pima County's registered voters are signed up with the Democrats and are eligible to vote in the March election that will help select delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer.

In the 2016 race, a number of Arizona voters who wished to cast ballots in the presidential preference election were unable to do so. Many were "independents" — recorded as non-party voters (NPVs) or party not designated (PND) — who were unaware of the party registration requirement, and others had inadvertently had their registration switched due to a paperwork processing snafu, a TucsonSentinel.com investigation showed.

How to register

The deadline to register to vote, or update your registration, for the March 17 election in Arizona is February 18. If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form. To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Arizona and at least 18 years old at the time of the election.

You must register for the first time in the state — or update your address or party preference, if applicable— by midnight Monday in order to cast a ballot in the election.

You can register online or check your current registration at ServiceArizona.com. You can check your address at the Pima County Recorder's website, which will display your full address, unlike the partial one shown by the state website.

If you've moved, changed your name, or want to change political parties, you must complete a new voter registration form.

You can register online in English and Spanish, or fill out a registration form and mail it to the Recorder's Office, postmarked no later than midnight, Feb. 18.

Call the office of Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez at 724-4330 if you have questions about registration.

