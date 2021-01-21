Election company Dominion tells Kelli Ward to stop spreading lies in prelude to lawsuit

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Arizona Republican Party chairwoman Kelli Ward has received a cease-and-desist letter from attorneys representing Dominion Voting Systems over claims she has made that the machines “rigged” the November election to ensure Donald Trump lost.

Ward, along with 150 other people, were served with cease-and-desist letters in recent days and warned to preserve documents related to claims that they had made that Dominion machines were faulty or had been used to rig the election in favor of Joe Biden, according to The Washington Post.

Some places, like the right-wing site American Thinker, have already retracted the imagined claims about Dominion that were pervasive in the following weeks after the election.

“These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact,” the website said in a statement referring to articles it published claiming that, among other things, Dominion conspired with the Venezuelan government to “steal” the election.

Ward has claimed that Dominion software changed votes in other states in a video that claims to “expose” Dominion, and the Arizona Republican Party has pushed similar claims in another video featuring Congressmen Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar. That video compared the November election to an episode to the Netflix series “House of Cards.”

The Arizona Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment.

Letters have also been sent to members of Trump’s legal team such as Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. News organizations such as Fox News, OAN News and Newsmax have also been sent letters, according to a Dominion spokesperson.

The letter, which was sent on Dec. 28, demands that Ward preserve all emails, text messages, voice mails and other communications she has had in regards to Dominion. It also asks her to preserve communication with any member of the Trump campaign, as well as with his legal team.

Maricopa County has been using Dominion software for the past decade and US election security officials denounced claims that the software was breached or manipulated in any way.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories such as “Sharpiegate” spread like wildfire in the days following the election in Arizona, including claims that out-of-state volunteers were counting ballots and that Republicans were not present during the process. All of those rumors were unfounded.

Among those who Dominion is looking to go after for the spread of conspiracy theories related to their company is Trump ally and MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell who the company has requested an apology from late last year and earlier this year.

This report was first published by the Arizona Mirror.



- 30 -