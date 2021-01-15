Keep up with the latest Tucson Coronavirus Updates with our Facebook group

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

We do have a few rules, to keep a respectful, focused conversation going:

In this online forum we do not permit advertising, fundraising posts, political appeals or personal attacks. Please be respectful of other members' posts and discussions: Follow Wheaton's Law. Our usual TucsonSentinel.com User Guidelines are in place: http://www.TucsonSentinel.com/userguidelines

THIS SHOULD BE MORE THAN an additional general news feed. LOCAL relevance and context is important. If you're sharing information and links, comment on why you think it's important for people to know and let them know how they can use it to inform people in their own social networks.

PLEASE DON'T post polls, petitions and political calls to action — there are other venues for that. Please do share links to information sources, rather than screenshots.

PLEASE DO indicate when you're sharing your opinion. Don't state your personal assessment or prediction as a fact. Because, frankly, it isn't.

PLEASE DON'T make authoritative pronouncements about subjects in which you're not knowledgeable. This isn't a time to play instant expert.

BEFORE YOU SHARE A LINK, check to see if the story has already been posted in here. We can have more informative conversations if the comments aren't scattered across 13 shares of the same thing ; )

Posts or comments that break the guidelines in the judgment of the management will be DELETED. Thanks for your understanding, Karen, but customer service is just a little busy right now. You can file a complaint later. We'll get right to it, promise.

Group members who post unsafe/dangerous/downright stupid comments/advice/unfounded "medical" opinions may be removed and/or blocked at the sole discretion of the management. Don't be a crackpot.

Be safe. Be well. Wash your hands. Stay at home as much as you can; don't be a vector. Don't hoard things, so others go without. Don't panic-buy; those grocery workers are doing their best and working hard. Wash your hands. Wave at people but don't walk up to them. Be kind to one another.

And Stay The F Home. Really.

