Pima Animal Control to hold 2 free medical clinics in Ajo

Pima Animal Care Center will hold two free medical clinics in Ajo for some limited but vital procedures pets need but can prove a financial hardship to owners.

The clinics will be held Jan. 20 and 21, at the Ajo Church of God, 1900 N. 2nd Ave., in Ajo. The first day will offer free spay and neuter services, and the second day will feature free vaccines and microchips. The clinics will be administered on a first-come, first-served event for Ajo residents.

The clinics are being aided by ASAVET Charities, established in 2014 to help low-income pet owners.

Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services, said events like these are critical to disease prevention, while lessening financial hardship for pet owners.

“The shelter has seen an increase in pets that are coming into PACC without vaccinations,” Dangler said. “Pets are entering the shelter with parvo or distemper, potentially deadly diseases that could have easily been prevented with vaccinations.”

Dogs must be on leashes. Cats will need to be in carriers. Pet owners should plan to wait in line.

Pet owners can drop off pets between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, for the a brief exam by licensed veterinarian, spay or neuter surgery and appropriate vaccinations and/or microchips,

Services offered Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon, are a bit more expansive:

DHPP vaccines for dogs (Distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and hepatitis/adenovirus).

Rabies vaccines for cats and dogs.

Deworming for pets under six months old.

Microchip implantation.

Plus the following services will be offered at a fee:

Exam (comes with DAPP/PRC vaccine) $40.

Rattlesnake vaccine $50.

FELV vaccine $35, FELV/FIV combo test $40.

4dx snap test $40.

Toe nail trim $15.

Anal gland expression $20.

Ear cleaning $20.

