Arizona Trump supporter Angeli arrested for U.S. Capitol rioting

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

An Arizona man widely pictured taking part in the Trumpist takeover of the U.S. Capitol that halted the formal completion of the election of Joe Biden has been arrested and charged by federal authorities. Jake Angeli faces up to 10 years in prison.

Angeli, also known by his legal name of Jacob Anthony Chansley, was arrested Saturday morning, and charged in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Angeli was charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," authorities said.

Angeli, who has styled himself as the "QAnon Shaman" and is often referred to as a "Viking" because of his numerous tattoos, is an Arizona man who has made a frequent spectacle of himself at numerous MAGA rallies in the state. The 32-year-old was photographed numerous times inside the Capitol building during Wednesday's insurrection, including standing on the dais of the U.S. Senate after that chamber was overtaken by some of the Trumpists who battered and shoved their way inside the nation's seat of government in a failed attempt to halt the formal completion of the election of Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.

Document: Criminal complaint against Angeli/Chansley

He confirmed to the FBI that he was the person photographed sitting in the vice president's chair on the dais in the Senate chamber, authorities said.

Angeli, referred to as "Chansley" in court documents, told investigators that "he came as part of a group effort, with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the president that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on January 6."

Among others arrested and charged were Adam Johnson, a Florida man who allegedly stole the lectern of the Speaker of the House and authorities say was seen in a widely circulated photograph carrying it through the Capitol, and Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state legislator who allegedly encouraged a crowd to enter the Capitol and livestreamed himself during the riot.

Angeli was "identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants. This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade," authorities said.

Angeli was the man wearing a horned headdress who was photographed on the dais of the U.S. Senate chamber, a charging document said, flexing his muscles in a spot that had just a short time before been occupied by Vice President Mike Pence as he oversaw the ritual of counting the electoral votes to formalize the election of Joe Biden as the next president and Sen. Kamala Harris as the next vice president.

Angeli has been a common sight at Phoenix-area events supporting Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy fantasy for more than a year — enough so that he's recognizable at a quick glance to journalists across the state. He often dons a horned fur headdress and struts about shirtless, displaying numerous large Nordic tattoos of a type often associated with white supremacist groups that claim association with "Teutonic" paganism.

He has also sometimes toned it down, including wearing a suit for a recent photograph of him shaking hands with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani at a lengthy Phoenix "hearing" about purported problems with Arizona's election.

Angeli's horned headgear, painted face and tattoos made his identity nearly unmistakable in numerous photos and videos of the chaotic and fruitless takeover of the Capitol. Angeli, also known as Jacob Chansely, has been a frequent participant in Arizona public rallies to support Trump, oppose public health measures such as limiting business operations to stem the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, and question the result of the Arizona election.

After numerous press reports identified Angeli from the photographs and video taken during the D.C. riot, a Capitol Police investigator confirmed the ID through the suspect's driver's license photograph and other photos and video that had been posted online in the previous months, the criminal complaint said.

Thursday, the day after the riot and brief but deadly occupation of the Capitol, Angeli called the Washington office of the FBI and "confirmed that he was the male in the face paint and headdress in the vice president's chair in the Senate," the criminal complaint said.

Angeli is charged with violating 18 USC 1752 (a) (1) and (2), and 40 USC 5104 (e) (2) (A) and (G).

He had been among dozens of people wanted for questioning by the Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C., who appeared in a 26-page document released Thursday.

Angeli's case, along with the others arrested and charged, is being being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and investigated by the FBI's Washington Field Office and the U.S. Capitol Police.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The D.C. police force "has obtained photo and video footage of numerous individuals committing criminal acts in Washington, D.C. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of any of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411," officials said.

The department is offering a $1,000 reward to "anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia."

D.C. police reported arresting dozens Wednesday, for violating a curfew and "unlawful entry," and several for illegally carrying firearms.

- 30 -