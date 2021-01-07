Arizona 'Viking' Trump backer among Capitol rioters on D.C. police wanted list

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Listed first among dozens of "persons of interest" wanted for questioning following Wednesday's overrunning of the U.S. Capitol by rioting supporters of Donald Trump is an Arizona man who has made a frequent spectacle of himself at numerous MAGA rallies.

Jake Angeli, who has styled himself as the "QAnon Shaman," is a 32-year-old Arizona resident who was photographed numerous times inside the Capitol building during Wednesday's insurrection, including standing on the dais of the U.S. Senate after that chamber was overtaken by some of the Trumpists who battered and shoved their way inside the nation's seat of government in a failed attempt to halt the formal completion of the election of Joe Biden as the next U.S. president.

Angeli has been a common sight at Phoenix-area events supporting Donald Trump and the QAnon conspiracy fantasy for more than a year — enough so that he's recognizable at a quick glance to journalists across the state. He often dons a horned fur headdress and struts about shirtless, displaying numerous large Nordic tattoos of a type often associated with white supremacist groups.

He has also sometimes toned it down, including wearing a suit for a recent photograph of him shaking hands with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani at a lengthy Phoenix "hearing" about purported problems with Arizona's election.

Angeli's horned headgear, painted face and tattoos made his identity nearly unmistakable in numerous photos and videos of the chaotic and fruitless takeover of the Capitol. Angeli, also known as Jacob Chansely, has been a frequent participant in Arizona public rallies to support Trump, oppose public health measures such as limiting business operations to stem the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, and question the result of the Arizona election.

He's among dozens of people wanted for questioning by the Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C., who appear in a 26-page document released Thursday.

The D.C. police force "has obtained photo and video footage of numerous individuals committing criminal acts in Washington, D.C. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of any of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411," officials said.

The department is offering a $1,000 reward to "anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia."

The FBI also announced it was seeking information to "assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence" at the Capitol on Wednesday, setting up a web page to collect photographs.

D.C. police reported arresting dozens Wednesday, for violating a curfew and "unlawful entry," and several for illegally carrying firearms.

D.C. 'persons of interest' list

- 30 -