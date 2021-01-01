Huckelberry asks new Pima Supes for 4-year contract extension, raise

Posted Jan 1, 2021, 5:27 pm
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, whose contract expires Tuesday, is asking for four more years and a raise.
In a memo dated Jan. 5, 2021 — the date his contract expires — Huckelberry asked for an extension through "the term of this board," a reference to the incoming Board of Supervisors.
Huckelberry has had a base salary of $302,000 for four years and is asking for $315,000 annually through Jan. 7, 2025. That's a 4.3 percent increase, and just over $6,057 per week.
Benefits include:
The request puts to rest speculation that Huckelberry, who is 71 and has been in the job since 1993, would seek a shorter contract or would retire.
This report was first published by the Green Valley News.
