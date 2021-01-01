Huckelberry asks new Pima Supes for 4-year contract extension, raise

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, whose contract expires Tuesday, is asking for four more years and a raise.

In a memo dated Jan. 5, 2021 — the date his contract expires — Huckelberry asked for an extension through "the term of this board," a reference to the incoming Board of Supervisors.

Huckelberry has had a base salary of $302,000 for four years and is asking for $315,000 annually through Jan. 7, 2025. That's a 4.3 percent increase, and just over $6,057 per week.

Benefits include:

A county vehicle or a $550 monthly vehicle allowance, to include liability insurance, maintenance and repairs.

Paid health insurance.

Three weeks of sick and vacation time in addition to what county employees with 20-plus years already receive.

$26,000 annually toward the state retirement plan and $15,000 toward a supplemental retirement plan.

$8,200 contribution to the Health Savings Account, or the maximum allowed each year.

The request puts to rest speculation that Huckelberry, who is 71 and has been in the job since 1993, would seek a shorter contract or would retire.

This report was first published by the Green Valley News.



- 30 -