 Photos: Puttin' a (rain)bow on 2021
Photos: Puttin' a (rain)bow on 2021

Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

A wintery chill, a stiff breeze, the steady coming of the last night of 2021 — they were all forgotten about for a few sparkling moments on late Friday afternoon in Tucson, as a brilliant double rainbow soared over the city as the sun slipped down Gates Pass.

courtesy Tim Hagyard

courtesy Kris Kerry

courtesy Natalie Luna Rose

courtesy Susan Knight

courtesy Susan Knight

courtesy Gary Jones

courtesy Jeneiene Schaffer

courtesy Bill Lesch

courtesy Bern Velasco

