Photos: Puttin' a (rain)bow on 2021

Posted Dec 31, 2021, 5:59 pm
courtesy Mel Mason -
A wintery chill, a stiff breeze, the steady coming of the last night of 2021 — they were all forgotten about for a few sparkling moments on late Friday afternoon in Tucson, as a brilliant double rainbow soared over the city as the sun slipped down Gates Pass.
courtesy Tim Hagyard
courtesy Kris Kerry
courtesy Natalie Luna Rose
courtesy Susan Knight
courtesy Susan Knight
courtesy Gary Jones
courtesy Jeneiene Schaffer
TucsonSentinel.com relies on contributions from our readers to support our reporting on Tucson's civic affairs. Donate to TucsonSentinel.com today!
If you're already supporting us, please encourage your friends, neighbors, colleagues and customers to help support quality local independent journalism.
courtesy Bill Lesch
courtesy Bern Velasco
Comment on this story
There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?