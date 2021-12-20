Christmas playlist: The all-time best holiday songs

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

It might be getting just cold enough in Tucson to gather around the hearth, but here are some holiday songs to warm your heart whether you have a fireplace or not — and some to make you nod your head and play air guitar. With hours of music spread over dozens of songs, these Christmas classics will liven your spirits, even if we're not gathering in festive crowds again quite yet.

If we missed any of your favorites, let us know in the comments!

Included are songs performed by David Bowie and Bing Crosby, Prince, The Pogues, Frank Sinatra, Sinead O'Connor, Bruce Springsteen, The Kinks, Neko Case, U2, John Lennon, Connie Francis, Perry Como, the Carpenters, the Ronettes, The Jackson 5, Burl Ives, Otis Redding, James Brown, Run-DMC, Eurythmics, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Los Lobos, Jose Feliciano, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Specials, Darlene Love, Eartha Kitt, Johnny Cash, Lemmy Kilmister, Billy F. Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Dropkick Murphys, Green Day, The Ramones, Misfits, the Waitresses, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Stevie Nicks, Billy Squier, Lalo Guerrero, The Ventures, Radiohead, Sting, Kate Bush, Cocteau Twins, Squeeze, R.E.M., Siouxsie and the Banshees, Blondie, The Business, Margaret Whiting and Johnny Mercer, Ryan Adams, Snow Patrol, Mazzy Star, Love and Rockets, The Who, The Smithereens, X, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bob Dylan, Dean Martin, Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, Jeff Buckley, and Vivaldi, as well as a Tucson reference from Cracker.

