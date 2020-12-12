Deck the halls with local music | Tucson sounds

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be DOUBLED by NewsMatch, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Apparently, it's December already, though most of us are so isolated and anti-social right now that for once we actually have a chance at winning "Wham-a-Geddon." And, while some of you may be doubling down on holiday carols and takeout eggnog right now, for some of us, the best remedy for synthesizing the weight of the final few weeks of 2020 is to avoid Christmas music at all costs.

Thus it's time for yet another local listening party. Thank god for a slate of local releases with nary a Santa mention among them.

Najima in Wonderland

Tucson's own queen of Southwestern Gothic Soul has just gone international as Just Najima embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime musical adventure in the relatively COVID-free African nation of Tanzania. Our bold desert diva began her journey in Zanzibar (birthplace of Freddie Mercury!)and is documenting her travels on Instagram.

In the meantime, Tucson based fans can check out her newest EP via Bandcamp. "Endless Summers" is a steamy, soulful follow up to Najima's impressive full length debut "Queenie" released earlier this year. Highlights include a down and dirty cover of Lana Del Rey's "Freak" and the achingly, seductive "Lover, Come Over" an ode to romantic misgivings with whispers of Jeff Buckley and Nina Simone.

Just Najima - "Endless Summers"

Self-Released.

https://justnajima.bandcamp.com/album/endless-summers

Marta My Love

With their long awaited follow up to 2018's "When U Were Weird," Marta De Leon and crew dive head first into the signature Fleetwood Mac meets Ronnie Spector vocals and dreamy, '80s-inflected pop soundscape that define the Weekend Lovers.

Highlights include catchy cool opening track "Baby," hooky, the Hollies meet the Heartbreakers jangle of "Larvae Love," the delicately folkish "Moon on Mars" and a sly, Motownesque take on George Michael's "Father Figure."

Weekend Lovers - "I Luv U In Real Life"

Recorded at Midtown Island Studio by Matt Rendon. Released on Totally Real Records.

https://weekendloversaz.bandcamp.com/album/i-love-u-in-real-life-2

Flowery But Sharp

The upcoming second release from Tucson based electronica project Flor De Nopal blends lush, ambient soundscapes, kisses of witchy goth, and trippy synth textures with velvet rich vocals sung in English and Spanish.

You can check out the EP's first track, the clubworthy-yet-haunting "Open the Door" on Bandcamp, while the full EP is available for preorder, with a January 2021 release date.

Flor De Nopal - "EP2"

Mixed and Mastered by Luis Rael.

https://flordenopal.bandcamp.com/album/ep-2

Safe as Houses

Tucson's Chateau Chateau crafts dreamy and danceable indie glam pop with drenched in glitter and synthy groove. With hints of Electric Six collective indie pop ala Of Montreal and echoes of classic new wave and proto goth, the band is a sparkly change of pace from local music norms.

Highlights include the Cure-like gothy funk of "Breakthrough," the flirty electro-pop swagger of duet "I Can Turn You On" and the infectious indie disco of title track "Princess."

Chateau Chateau - "Princess"

https://soundcloud.com/chateau-chateau/sets/princess-pt-2

When the (Shit Knife) hits the fan

Growing up in the '80s, one went from dreaming of getting one's album released on vinyl to aiming for a decent cassette release within a handful of years. Tucson's Shit Knife has realized both those dreams as the band's full-length debut, originally a tape-only release, hit vinyl this fall.

Fabulous dark weirdo punk and metal-infused heavy rock and roll, alchemically blended by Neil Kight (aka your OTHER favorite Saint Charles Tavern bartender) on lead guitar, Lenguas Largas frontman Isaac Reyes on guitar and vocals, Los Guapos/Watercolor bassist John Read, and Rocco "the pizza guy" DiGrazia on drums.

Highlights include "Conqueror Worm," "So Sails the Cut," "Guillaume," "Lord of the Robes" and the delightfully profane "I Need A Job", which might just be the most Tucson song since "We Got Cactus."

Shit Knife - "Shit Knife"

Recorded at Waterworks by Jim Waters and released on Midtown Island Records

https://midtownislandrecords.bandcamp.com/album/shit-knife-shit-knife-lp-2

Long live the Resonars

Remember when your favorite bands and artists used to threaten that every tour would be their last? And then they'd come out with a new release a year or two later? And then one day they actually meant it and you wished you'd realized how special that last release truly was?

Resonars mastermind Matt Rendon swears that the band's latest full length album "Disappear" really will be the last release under the Resonars moniker. The Tucson based musician and sound engineer is hanging up his musical nom de plume of over two decades to focus on recording under his own name, as well as continuing his work a instagator-in-chief behind Midtown Island Studio and now Midtown Island Records.

The resulting album, the aptly named "Disappear" is an ambitious finale to a project that was sometimes a one-man-band, sometimes a grand collaboration, but always a testament to retro inspired pop, psych, garage rock, power pop and classic analog era studio wizardry.

This collection of quarantine birthed pop gems, sprinkled with a couple of choice covers, is like a doctoral thesis in harmonic songcraft -the resulting recombined musical DNA of thousands of hours spent listening to vintage records paired with an inborn knack for perfect pop hooks and whip smart lyrics.

Highlights include the Pet Soundsish layers of "Don't Ever Disappear," the lovely, psych-infused collaboration "Brown Baby" and "No Little Plans," an ode to a dedicated introvert's unique suitedness for pandemic living.

The Resonars - "Disappear"

Recorded and composed by Matt Rendon at Midtown Island Studio. Released on Midtown Island Records.

https://theresonars1.bandcamp.com/album/disappear

Coming soon...

Stay tuned next week as your intrepid local scribe returns an in depth conversation with Flor De Nopal, a look at the current live vs. livestream Tucson music landscape and more.

- 30 -