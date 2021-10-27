Fox Theatre to stage 8 events to start holiday season

November brings a full complement of shows to the Fox Tucson Theatre during the holiday season.

Tickets for all shows listed below can be purchased at the Fox Tucson website.

Nov. 5: Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall

These "yacht rock" bands have been part of the vibrant Southern Rock scene since the 1970s.

The Atlanta Rhythm Section came together in 1970 after working on a Roy Orbison recording session. Their radio hits include soft rock classics like "So Into You," "Champagne Jam," "Spooky," "Imaginary Lover," and "I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight."

"Firefall" has enjoyed a career that spans more than forty years melding country, folk, easy listening and rock and roll to create their country-rock sound. Their hits include "You are the Woman," "Just Remember I Love You" and "Cinderella."

Nov. 6: Tommy Emmanuel

Guitar Magazine readers once called the Australian musician the best acoustic guitarist in the world. His finger-picking and percussive style is capable of capturing multiple parts of a song simultaneously.

Nov. 7: Boney James

Four-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum Saxophonist Boney James released in 2020 his 17th album, "Solid." Solid is Boney’s 17th album and the follow-up to his hit 2017 album "Honestly," which was his eleventh #1 Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album. The first Adult Urban single “Be Here” was co-produced by Boney’s longtime collaborator Jairus “J -Mo” Mozee (Anderson Paak, Nicki Minaj, Anthony Hamilton). “Be Here” features vocals and lyrics by R&B star Kenny Lattimore, best known for his Top 10 R&B hit “For You.”

James has accumulated four RIAA Gold records with career sales topping three million units, making him one of the most successful modern instrumentalists.

Nov. 11: Randy Rainbow (sold out)

Musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is bringing The Pink Glasses Tour to Tucson. The three-time Emmy-nominated singer, writer, and comedian takes on the hottest topics and skewers politicos, as he brings his most viral video song parodies to life onstage.

Featuring live accompaniment by some of Broadway’s top musicians, the show will also include personal stories, an audience Q&A, and brand-new original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast).

Nov. 20: Whose Live Anyway

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are will present their new improv tour at the Fox Theater next month. Whose Live Anyway? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions.

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will invent before music and comedy in real-time. Whose Live Anyway? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some new ones.

All ages are welcomed, but please note that some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance.

Nov. 26: Sara Evans Blue Christmas Tour

Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is the fifth most-played female artist on country radio in nearly the last two decades. Her five No. 1 singles include "No Place That Far," "Suds In The Bucket," "A Real Fine Place To Start," "Born to Fly," andzA Little Bit Stronger, which spent 2 weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A.

Evans was named a top female vocalist by the Academy of Country Music, has won American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her chart-topping single, "Born to Fly."

Nov. 27: Jake Shimbukaroo Christmas in Hawaii

Jake Shimbukuro, will deliver a holiday show rooted in his four-stringed Hawaiian instrument.

This special show will draw on a vibrant catalog of holiday classics such as "We Three Kings," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "O Holy Night," "I’ll Be Home For Christmas" and selections from his “Jake & Friends” album to be released in November, which will include collaborations with Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Jack Johnson, Michael McDonald, Vince Gill & Amy Grant.

Nov. 18: Cinema Tucson – Prayers for the Stolen/Noche de Fuego – A film by Tatiana Huezo

This movie has been selected as the candidate to represent Mexico in the international competition at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards. It debuted at the Cannes Film Festival this year, receiving a special mention in the Un Certain Regard program.

The film was also a multi-award-winner at the San Sebastian and Athens film festivals.

It's the story of girls living in a Mexican mountain town, who create their own impenetrable universe of magic and joy. One day, one of the girls doesn't make it to her hideout in time. The film is liberally adapted from Jennifer Clement's eponymous 2014 novel and is the debut film by acclaimed director Tatiana Huezo (The Tiniest Place, Tempestad).

Dec. 4: Chasing Rainbows Gala

For the December event honoring the Downtown Tucson Partnership, guests are invited to gather at the "L Offices" event space above the former Chicago Store at 130 E. Congress for cocktails and a silent auction starting at 5 p.m. followed by a three-course wine-paired meal prepared by Chef Devon Sanner and his team at Zio Peppe Restaurant.

After dinner, guests will make their way to the Fox to see live performances by Shawn Colvin, Mark Cohn, and Sara Watkins “Together in Concert.”

There is a second event planned for January 30, 2022 featuring Broadway phenom Kristin Chenoweth. Details have yet to be announced.

Sponsorship tickets for the evening begin at $300 per person. Larger sponsorships are available. For more information contact Jonathon Crider at jonathon@foxtucson.com.

Coronavirus protocol: Effective as of September 20, the Fox requires all patrons to provide proof upon entry of vaccination against COVID-19 OR a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. In addition, all attendees regardless of vaccination status are required to wear masks throughout the venue, except when actively eating or drinking. For more information, check out the full policy.

