Tucson caps app delivery fees charged to local restaurants

Delivery services like Grubhub and UberEats won't be taking such a large slice of the cost of a meal from a local restaurant during the pandemic, as the Tucson City Council voted to cap the fees at 15% — less than half what some costs have been.

Third-party delivery services, including DoorDash and others, have often been charging 30% or more of the total cost of meals ordered through their online applications — fees that have come out of the tills of local restaurants.

Under the ordinance, approved by the Council on Tuesday, local restaurants with fewer than five locations will be charged no more than 15% commission by delivery services, so long as the limits on dine-in service remain in place under the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration.

"For local restaurants, the ability to provide food through these delivery services was the difference between staying open or closing," Mayor Regina Romero said in a press release. "Establishing a cap on third-party restaurant delivery services will help support these smaller, locally-owned restaurants during this temporary economic environment."

Many local restaurants operate on small profit margins, and a 30% cut off the top of an order while many eateries have been limited to take-out and delivery service has left many close to losing money while serving customers.

The ordinance, which takes effect October 15, bars third-party services from delivering food from restaurants with which they do not have an agreement, and establishes caps on commissions during the time of a declared emergency. It also requires those delivery services notify local restaurants prior to advertising or offering delivery at their locations.

The limit on commission fees does not apply to chain restaurants with five or more locations inside the city. City officials said that local independent restaurant operators have less leverage to negotiate lower rates than do large chains.

City officials noted that Seattle, San Francisco, and New York have implemented similar ordinances.

- 30 -