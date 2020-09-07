Late monsoon hopes | Poem

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Click photo to enlarge Charlie Bertsch

on the edge

of monsoon rains

waiting, being mocked

played with

20% chance tomorrow

now they say, the ‘nonsoon’

usually means

it’s going to rain on

20% of town

when we were young

we’d drive our beaters

with no AC to wherever

it looked promising

with that slim hope

we’re also teased with

news of highs in the 90s

out into next week

desert rats will

feel that hint of fall

in the air

if the odds are

with us in our zipcode

our criss cross of alleyways

winds rip through

to herald

a short soaking

then every tree, bird,

critter and two-legged

in the neighborhood

feels at peace

- 30 -