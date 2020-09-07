Late monsoon hopes | Poem

Posted Sep 7, 2020, 3:10 pm
Charlie Bertsch
on the edge
of monsoon rains
waiting, being mocked
played with
20% chance tomorrow
now they say, the ‘nonsoon’
usually means
it’s going to rain on
20% of town
when we were young
we’d drive our beaters
with no AC to wherever
it looked promising
with that slim hope
we’re also teased with
news of highs in the 90s
out into next week
desert rats will
feel that hint of fall
in the air
if the odds are
with us in our zipcode
our criss cross of alleyways
winds rip through
to herald
a short soaking
then every tree, bird,
critter and two-legged
in the neighborhood
feels at peace
