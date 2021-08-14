Tucson sounds: Miss Olivia amplifies Tucson; Dmitriam doesn't mean to 'bug' you

Miss Olivia at work

Olivia Reardon is a woman of many hats. A performer, event organizer, property manager and community activist, Reardon is a familiar face behind the bar at Saint Charles Tavern and the Rialto Theatre and just took a new gig as front of house manager at the Fox Theatre.

In all of these endeavors, Reardon is known best as a supporter of other people's projects, whether it's bragging about her coworkers and the venues where she works, boosting the signal of fellow local performers and artists, or speaking out for community causes, Olivia is like a one-woman human amplifier for some of the best things going in Tucson.

And somehow, with all of this going on, she still finds time to practice and write with her bandmates in powerhouse local rock and soul ensemble Miss Olivia & The Interlopers.

You might think that this hard-working lady would unveil a different side when performing, basking in a well-deserved spotlight and finally taking center stage. You'd, of course, be sorely mistaken.

For the band's latest gig, a free Saturday night showcase at 191 Toole on Saturday, August 14, Reardon has once again turned the spotlight on some friends.

Olivia Reardon: "I wanted to invite people to sing harmonies with me. I’ve always wanted that but it’s really hard to get people together. You know that. But this time around, everyone I asked said yes. [And] I asked a lot of people! It sounds beautiful."

Tucson Sentinel: Who's participating this time around?

OR: "Natalie Pohanic is playing rhythm guitar as well as singing harmonies. Erin Henderson from Black Medicine and sapphocracy, will be singing harmonies. Julia Jarrett and Sarah 'McWillowbutt' are singing harmonies. And Penelope Monroy is singing with me too, on a bunch of things."

"I have two emcees, Ashley and Lou. Ashley will introduce Freddy Jay and Lou will intro us."

"I write a bit about each performer on the Miss Olivia and the Interlopers web page, where you can learn more about them all."

TS: What have the Interlopers been up to in the past few months, anyway?

OR: We've been sitting on nine songs we recorded at Wavelab. One has a saxophone in it and we are lucky to have David Clark perform it with us.

We'll be playing four of the new original songs for the upcoming show."

TS: What's the overall inspiration for the upcoming gig?

OR: "I am trying to just bring us all together somehow, safely. You know how I am, I’m always trying to get us all together. I guess I make my own family all the time."

Miss Olivia and the Interlopers have just released a new single, "Red Chevrolet." The band's next show, after Saturday's gig, will be of the international road trip variety, a three-night residency at Banditos in Puerto Penasco, Sonora, with a cadre of Tucson-based "interlopers" tagging along.

If Olivia Reardon creates her own family, it's safe to say that it includes most of the creative folks of Tucson are part of it, and we're all that much better for being so.

Miss Olivia and the Interlopers (with Freddy Jay Walker) perform a free show at 191 E Toole at 7 p.m., Saturday.

Bugging out with Dmitri

Tucson's Golden Boots have been on their annual summer hiatus for a little over a month now, but founding Boot Dmitri Manos is hardly one to take a break from music. Manos took advantage of the lull to launch a solo project which, a month and a half later is ready to launch. "Bug Spring," credited to "Dmitriam" is a lofi, cowpunk-kissed indie pop gem of a record (and by "record," I technically mean cassette tape) with some twee pop inspiration and a tiny dose of Golden Boots-ish gleeful weirdness.

Dmitri Manos: "Hi Julie! 'Bug Spring' was written and recorded in the the last two weeks of June. I was spending any free time that popped up at the four-track working on making a twee pop record. The album title comes from Bug Spring Trail in the Catalinas and now the band playing with me is called the Bug Club."

"Dr. Natan Hendler (George Squire Orchestra) is on Casiotone, and Marina Cornelius (Acorn Bcorn/Beta Sweat) is on drums. The new tape is about 30 minutes long, and I think our live set is probably about 20 minutes. "

"It's totally a Bug Club kinda summer for me!"

Bug Spring by Dmitriam is available on Bandcamp. The Bug Club performs with the Wanda Junes at a house party show in North Tucson this Saturday night August 14 at 7 p.m. Contact the bands via Facebook for an invite.

- 30 -