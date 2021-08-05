TailWaggers of the week: Sid & Waylon

Meet Sid and Waylon, a couple of the many great companions available at our local animal rescue groups.

Sid

Much like Sid the ground sloth from the movie Ice Age, this Sid seems to have lived a lonely life before arriving at the shelter where he remained for months before going to his foster home.

Sid is a handsome 6-year-old guy with ears that like to be different and eyes that tell a story. In pictures, Sid seems to hold a look of worry within his eyes, but that’s because he is still learning that it’s okay to trust. Even though Sid is still learning to trust (and we’re still working on mastering housebreaking… the current weather doesn’t help) he has mastered many things. For example, Sid has mastered walking on the leash and is crate trained. He’ll go to his crate for breakfast and dinner and is most comfortable with touch and leashing when he’s in his crate.

This gentle, sensitive soul has gained many friends, none of them named Manny or Diego, though. Sid would do best in a quiet home with no small children and another dog that he can hang out with and help him with his confidence.

Sid is up to date on vaccines, neutered, microchipped, and weighs about 44lbs. If you're interested in adopting Sid, please submit an application with Lucy's Hope Sanctuary & Rescue at www.lucyshoperescue.com. You can also message them on the Lucy's Hope Sanctuary & Rescue FaceBook page or send them an email at lucyshope@yahoo.com to learn more about this handsome guy.

Adoption includes a 30 to 60-day foster-to-adopt period to make sure that he's a good fit and the rescue covers all of Sid's training and medical during this time.

Waylon

This happy 5-year-old boy with a great big smile is Waylon. Waylon has been in foster for a couple of months now and has been going through training. Waylon spent most of his life as an outside dog, so he is still learning not to go potty inside and wears a belly band in the house. He walks well on a leash and is learning basic obedience. So far Waylon knows muzzle (put his muzzle on), sit, down, stay, and is working on recall. He is a very smart dog and just loves to learn!

When it comes to other animals, Waylon would do best living with a like-size or larger female dog. We cannot personally speak to his ability to live with small dogs or cats, but he has reportedly lived with small dogs in the past and did well. Waylon needs a house with no small children, but would probably do fine with older kids who know how to respect a dog and not rough house with him.

Waylon has a very contagious personality. When he smiles at you and asks to cuddle you just want to smile back and curl up with him on the couch. Waylon has some energy, but is more than happy to lay on your lap. He isn't a big fan of playing with toys and would much rather play with his foster sister.

Waylon is easygoing and willing to please, just wanting to be a part of the family. He wants to be by your side, but is okay when you have to leave him alone. Waylon's ideal home would be with a person or two that can and will spend time with him and either one like-sized female or as an only dog.

Waylon is up to date on vaccines, neutered, microchipped, and weighs about 58lbs. If you're interested in adopting Waylon, please submit an application with Lucy's Hope Sanctuary & Rescue at www.lucyshoperescue.com. You can also message them on the Lucy's Hope Sanctuary & Rescue FaceBook page or send them an email at lucyshope@yahoo.com to learn more about this handsome guy.

Adoption includes a 30 to 60-day foster-to-adopt period to make sure that he's a good fit and the rescue covers all of Waylon's training and medical during this time.

Disclosure: Maria Coxon-Smith is the director of HardLuckHoundsAz.org, a nonprofit local dog rescue group.



