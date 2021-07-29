 TailWaggers of the week: Butch & Sundance
Maria Coxon-Smith TucsonSentinel.com

Meet Butch and Sundance, a couple of the many great companions available at our local animal rescue groups.

Say hello to littermates Butch and Sundance, two brown and black Borzoi mixes who were surrendered to the Willcox Animal Shelter when their elderly owner could no longer care for them. They are now with Arizona Heartfelt Hounds rescue in Tucson.

Both boys have very happy, sweet dispositions, but Butch is described as the more outgoing, goofy brother and Sundance is the "quieter" of the two. Of course, at 10 months old they are still puppies. They are currently working on their leash manners.

Due to their high prey drive, Butch and Sundance are looking for homes with no cats or small dogs.

Butch and Sundance come fully vetted, and can be adopted together or separately. Interested? Find out more by visiting azheartfelthoundsaz.org or calling 520-886-7411.

Disclosure: Maria Coxon-Smith is the director of HardLuckHoundsAz.org, a nonprofit local dog rescue group.


Save a life

Most Tucson animal rescue groups are small, volunteer-based nonprofit organizations that rely on the community to fulfill their mission to save animals' lives. Not only do they count on donations from the public to cover costs, they depend on people who are willing to open their hearts and homes to needy animals until they are ready for adoption. If you are interested in saving a life by becoming a foster, please contact a local rescue group today.

