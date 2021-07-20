TailWaggers of the week: Eeyore & Bowie

Meet a couple of the many great companions available at our local animal rescue groups: Eeyore and Bowie.

Eeyore

Eeyore is an adorable 2.5 year old, neutered, Shar Pei looking for his forever home. Eeyore likes to hold hands and snuggle and he has a lovey-dovey look that will melt your heart. He is also incredibly patient about being handled and bathed and is even good while you trim his nails and clean his ears. There isn't much treat or toy wise this boy will pass up to have your full attention and affection, either. He is good on a leash and knows basic commands.

Eeyore is good with like-sized dogs who have a laid-back, lower energy, playful style. He would be good in a home with respectful children over 6. No cats or small pups, please.

Eeyore is neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines and weighs about 50lbs. If you're interested in adopting or fostering Eeyore please submit an application with Hard Luck Hounds at www.hardluckhoundsaz.org. You can also send them an email at hardluckhoundsaz@gmail.com to learn more about this gorgeous boy.

Adoption includes a 30 to 60-day foster-to-adopt period to make sure that she's a good fit and the rescue covers all of Eeyore's training and medical during this time.

Bowie

Say hello to Bowie! Bowie is a 4 year old, neutered male who has been waiting for his forever family for a very long time. Why? Because he has very specific needs in a home. Bowie isn't just handsome, he is also incredibly smart and needs a very savvy owner to keep up with him and give him the structure he needs to stay out of trouble. Someone with Border Collie or herding dog experience would be perfect — someone who enjoys a canine companion who will challenge and entertain them daily. Bowie craves the mental stimulation of continued training and there are few things he couldn't learn.

Bowie is housebroken, crate-trained, non-destructive, walks well on a leash, and knows basic obedience. He loves to play fetch and frolic in the water. Bowie is friendly with most dogs, but is very picky about his human friends. He does well with slow introductions to new people who respect his space. For that reason he needs to be in an adult home without tons of new people coming and going.

Bowie is up-to-date on his vaccines, microchipped, and weighs about 35lbs.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering Bowie please submit an application with Hard Luck Hounds at www.hardluckhoundsaz.org. You can also send them an email at hardluckhoundsaz@gmail.com to learn more about this special boy.

Adoption includes a 30 to 60-day foster-to-adopt period to make sure that she's a good fit and the rescue covers all of Bowie's training and medical during this time.

Disclosure: Maria Coxon-Smith is the director of HardLuckHoundsAz.org, a nonprofit local dog rescue group.



- 30 -