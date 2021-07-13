TailWaggers of the week: Rhea & Lolita

Meet a couple of the many great companions available at our local animal rescue groups: Rhea and Lolita.

Rhea

Say hello to Rhea! At 3 years old this smiling beauty has been waiting for her forever home for nearly a year. She is housebroken, crate-trained, doggy-door trained and does ok on a leash. Rhea is very polite; never stealing or begging for food.

She is uncertain about new situations and often needs some help to work through them. Our "Rhea-sunshine" could possibly live with the right male dog in a dog-savvy home but would ideally be your one-and-only as she loves living the single pup life.

Rhea is up to date on her vaccines, spayed, microchipped, and weighs about 54lbs. If you're interested in adopting Rhea and getting to see her smile on a daily basis please submit an application with Lucy's Hope Sanctuary & Rescue at www.lucyshoperescue.com. You can also message them on the Lucy's Hope Sanctuary & Rescue FaceBook page or send them an email at lucyshope@yahoo.com to learn more about this gorgeous girl.

Adoption includes a 30 to 60-day foster-to-adopt period to make sure that she's a good fit and the rescue covers all of Rhea's training and medical during this time.

Lolita

Lolita is a four year old, adorable Staffie girl who brings enthusiasm and character to everything she does. Lolita can take a little while to warm up to new people, but if you are good at giving belly rubs and like to play you will win her over in no time. Lolita loves to play hard whether it's tug-of-war, fetch, or biting the water coming out of the garden hose.

Lolita has been through a board and train program and is very treat motivated. She does need to be the only animal in a home with older children or adults only, but promises to be the best company and entertainment possible.

Lolita is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. She is available for foster or adoption. Interesting in meeting Lolita? Please contact Hard Luck Hounds Az at hardluckhoundsaz@gmail.com or call 520-261-7677.

Adoption includes a 30 to 60-day foster-to-adopt period to make sure that she's a good fit and the rescue covers all of Lolita's training support during this time.

Disclosure: Maria Coxon-Smith is the director of HardLuckHoundsAz.org, a nonprofit local dog rescue group.



