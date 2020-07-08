El Tiradito: In memory of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez | A poem of witness

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Here at El Tiradito, which in my shitty Spanish translates to The

Precious Throwaway, a police helicopter circles over an aunt

lighting a candle, a concrete engine of commerce where a

neighborhood once was, urban renewal just a novel face of the

same Manifest Destiny and purging displacement. The only

progress here is the expansion of capital, accompanied by a

deficit of spirit. A veiled police perimeter surrounds the vigil

and following march, beyond a roving assortment of marked and

unmarked vehicles, ranging one to three blocks away. The

helicopter and a twin-engine plane continue overhead, a quick

check of my phone reveals four unidentified flights encircling

the Barrio Viejo. A line of police officers with helmets off, arms

crossed in front of their belts, another line of officers inside,

barely visible in dark lit rooms, helmets on, holding canister

launchers and pepper-ball airguns. Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez:

father, son, brother, cousin. Whose garage the police charged as if

the Beaches of Normandy, to subdue Carlos as he hid naked in

his garage. So this is a Wellness Check, to place a mesh sock over

Carlos' head and lay him face down in his vomit. Proof that a

gun or chokehold isn't necessary to murder a man, not when he

can be scared to death. Tucson, this progressive city, what have

we thrown away?

David Weiss is an assistant designer and editor with Chax Press and is a board associate at POG Arts, both in Tucson. A self-described vocational reader, he holds no letters and claims no expertise. Instead, he prefers to emphasize the essential heterogenous community which makes the lonely tradition of writing and composition a joyous one.

- 30 -