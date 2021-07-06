TailWaggers of the week: Patch & Chico

Meet a couple of the many great companions available at our local animal rescue groups: Patch and Chico.

Patch

Patch is a one-year-old, neutered, big marshmallow Pit Bull boy. He is a stunner with a blue and white coat and slightly different colored eyes. Patch could live with another dog, but he is selective about his friends (aren’t we all?). He would do best in a home with older children or adults only. Patch can be shy, and doesn’t have much experience being in a good home, but he so deserves it. When he warms up he is silly, floppy and sweet. He wants to be your good boy, if you give him a chance to be.

Patch is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. Interesting in meeting this handsome guy? Contact Sol Dog Lodge at 520-336-8526 or fill out and application here.

Chico

Say hello to Chico! Chico is a 1-year and 10-months-old, neutered male who has been waiting for his forever family since February.

When we first heard about Chico he was scared and everything he was experiencing was new. In no time he was blossoming into a happy puppy.

Chico is a staff and volunteer favorite. He's housebroken, crate-trained, non-destructive, walks well on a leash, and knows some basic obedience. This sweet puppy has done well with other dogs and would probably do okay with older kids.

Chico is up-to-date on his vaccines, microchipped, and weighs about 50lbs. If you think Chico would make a great addition to your family please submit an application with Lucy's Hope Sanctuary & Rescue at www.lucyshoperescue.com. You can also message them on the Lucy's Hope Sanctuary & Rescue FaceBook page or send them an email at lucyshope@yahoo.com to learn more about this handsome youngin.

Disclosure: Maria Coxon-Smith is the director of HardLuckHoundsAz.org, a nonprofit local dog rescue group.



- 30 -