 Happy when it rains... A monsoon tunes playlist
Sponsored by

Arts & Entertainment

Happy when it rains... A monsoon tunes playlist

What's your favorite song about our summer storms?

Share

Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

The monsoon has arrived in Tucson, finally.

The National Weather Service has pegged the beginning of our rainy season to June 15, regardless of the dew point or how many drops have fallen on your roof, and tradition holds that it begins on June 24 — San Juan Day — but locals know the truth: the monsoon starts when it starts actually raining. It's hot, it's humid, and it's (finally) raining buckets of cats and dogs — or at least kittens and puppies.

Rain? We don't mind. In fact, this time of year, we look forward to it.

What's your take?

What's your favorite song about our summer storms? Let us know in the comments, and maybe we'll even add it to our list.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Paul Ingram/TucsonSentinel.com

A 2015 thunderstorm photographed from Sentinel Peak.

Categories

breaking, news, enviro, sci/tech, local, arizona, arts & culture, entertainment, music

Read more about

monsoon, nws, rain, weather

Related stories

More by Dylan Smith