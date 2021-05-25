TailWaggers of the week: Spuds & Buddy

Meet a couple of the many great companions available at our local animal rescue groups: Spuds and Buddy.

Spuds

Meet Spuds, an adorable 3-year-old Staffy mix looking for his forever home. Spuds is a shy boy and can be nervous with strangers. He likes calm, low-energy people. If you get down on his level and wait for him to come to you in his own time, he will warm up. Treats and hip scratches can definitely give you an edge.

Spuds likes to put his head on your shoulder while you drive, and he lays his head on your lap when he says hello. He is an excellent snuggle-bug and rolls ups like a cinnamon roll when he sleeps.

Spuds can tell time and he's very attuned to breakfast and dinner time which are 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. At exactly those time, he sits in front of his food bowl and stares at it to let you know he's ready! He likes going for morning and evening walks, and also enjoys car rides. Spuds also likes to play fetch and thinks squeaky balls are the best!

Spuds is very smart and knows commands down, shake, sit and gentle (when taking treats) He loves treats dipped in peanut butter. His fosters say they are still working on stay. He has also taken a rattlesnake avoidance class.

Spuds is looking for a home with no other pets where he can spend lots of time with his humans — ideally only adults or teens.

Spuds is housebroken, neutered, up-to-date on shots and microchipped and weighs approximately 65 lbs. For more information or if you'd like to meet Spuds, please contact Passion 4 Paws at (520) 307-9481.

Buddy

Meet Buddy, a handsome 2.5-year-old Lab/Hound mix looking for a foster or forever home. Buddy is currently in boarding where he loves spending time with his dog friends in a play group and learning new things with his trainer. Buddy had a rough start in life and likes to move slowly with new people, but once he gets to know you he is the sweetest guy on the planet. We would love to see him in a home committed to continuing his socialization with new people and building his confidence in public places. Training support is available through the rescue. Buddy would benefit from a laid-back home with a calm, confident and playful dog companion and preferably adults or teens. Introductions are required. Buddy loves to play fetch with his squeaky ball and will carry his favorite stuffy around with him if you let him. He would love to help you eat an apple if you are inclined to share. He also enjoys a good car ride and is an excellent passenger. Buddy weighs about 60 lbs. He is neutered, housebroken, up-to-date on shots and microchipped. Buddy is missing his back left paw. He is an excellent candidate for a prosthetic foot and the rescue would like to provide that when he has found a home. Interested in meeting Buddy? Please contact Hard Luck Hounds Az at hardluckhoundsaz@gmail.com or call 520-261-7677.

Disclosure: Maria Coxon-Smith is the director of HardLuckHoundsAz.org, a nonprofit local dog rescue group.



