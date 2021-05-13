TailWaggers of the week: Bailey & Tessy

Meet a couple of the many great companions available at our local animal rescue groups: Bailey and Tessy.

Bailey

Bailey is a pretty girl who ended up at risk for euthanasia at a Texas shelter because she was fearful after being removed from an abusive hoarding situation. Bailey has come a long way with the help of her trainer/ foster, and now enjoys human interaction, although she can be picky about her companions.

Bailey needs patient person who will take it slow and continue to help her gain confidence. She has lived with polite, older children and done well. Bailey plays and interacts well with other dogs and would benefit from living and playing with a confident, easy-going dog. Bailey is completely crate-trained, but is not 100% housebroken if unsupervised. She is looking for someone who can complete that training. She is very smart and has a goofy personality once she is comfortable with you. She is now ready to go to a foster home or become a part of her forever family. She is looking for a home where she will live inside as part of the family.

Bailey is about two years old, spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on her shots. Interested in meeting Bailey? Please contact Hard Luck Hounds Az at hardluckhoundsaz@gmail.com or call 520-261-7677.

Tessy

Tessy is absolutely adorable and has lovely colorings. She came to the Pinal shelter as a stray and was extremely fearful when she joined the rescue butt has made lots of progress with her trainer/foster. Tessy has even begun to seek out human affection. She is looking for a patient person who can help her learn to trust.

Tessy loves other dogs and would enjoy a home with canine friends. She would benefit from living and playing with a confident, easy-going dog.

Tessy is about two years old and in good health. She is house-trained, crate-trained, spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on shots. She is also crate trained and housebroken when taken out regularly. She is looking for a home where she will live inside as part of the family. Interested in meeting her? Please contact Hard Luck Hounds Az at hardluckhoundsaz@gmail.com or call 520-261-7677.

Disclosure: Maria Coxon-Smith is the director of HardLuckHoundsAz.org, a nonprofit local dog rescue group.



- 30 -