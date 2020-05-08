Photos: Drive-in movie at Tucson Speedway

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

At the Tucson Speedway Thursday night, while there were tons of cars on the track, the roaring of engines and the squealing of tires came from the soundtrack from "Days of Thunder," the Tom Cruise-led movie about a race-car driver attempting to win the Daytona 500.

Dozens of cars parked along the track, and in the grass median in the middle, allowing hundreds to watch the movie from their cars while socially distanced during one of the first public events since the novel coronavirus forced business closures across the county, including movie theaters.

The drive-in movie was hosted by the track, and Cactus Drive-In Theatre, which hosts pop-up theaters and hopes to bring a drive-in screen back to Tucson.

Tucson's last drive-in theater, the De Anza Drive-in, closed in 2009.

