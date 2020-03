It may not feel like St. Patrick's Day without a trip to the pub, so we invite you to join our virtual shindig. You shouldn't go out carousing because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say, so just sit on your porch and enjoy a pint of Guinness, some soda bread, and amazing music. Here are a few of our favorites.

If we missed any, let us know in the comments.

Slainte!

- 30 -