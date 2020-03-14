Not canceled! Announcing the Sentinel Fest music showcase | Tucson sounds

This festival is not canceled: Celebrate 10 Years of TucsonSentinel.com with Sentinel Fest - our virtual music showcase.

If you haven't been living under a rock, you know that the biggest news in the live music and event business is cancellation by coronavirus. From the Fox and Rialto theatres to Coachella and South By Southwest, as well as a host of local shows, public gatherings and large events are being postponed en masse and live musicians and their audiences are feeling the sting.

While not a lot can be done at present to offset the revenue, recognition and networking a band loses in the cancellation of, say, a SXSW showcase, we can each do our own little part to keep live performance alive and give bands a venue to reach new listeners even while in somewhat of a live-music quarantine.

That's why your humble local music writer is excited to announce a different kind of music festival, in honor of TucsonSentinel.com's 10th year in online circulation and the wealth of musical talent that exists right here in Southern Arizona. Over the next several weeks, the Sentinel will be sharing video submissions of live performances by some of Tucson's finest bands and musicians. And if you're a local musician, you're invited to take part!

The ground rules:

1) Submit video footage of your band's live, never-before-posted performance with our upload form.

2) Performances can include one to four songs and should ideally be no more than about 15-20 minutes in length.

3) Include a brief band bio and/or "liner notes" about the performance or song(s) performed.

4) Original compositions are strongly preferred, but if you do choose to post a cover, please acknowledge the original songwriter and performer and add a few words about why you chose to cover that particular song.

5) Have fun, be creative and let Tucson get to know your band!

Submissions will be featured on TucsonSentinel.com both as stand alone mini-features in the coming weeks and as a footnote to each week's Tucson Sounds column. We'll also create a growing playlist on the Sentinel's YouTube channel for your sharing and watching pleasure!

The Wanda Junes - 'The Basement Apes'

A band named after a Kurt Vonnegut story is bound to have a tragi-comic sensibility, and in this regard, Tucson's "Cosmic Americana" rockers the Wanda Junes do not disappoint with their newest release "the Basement Apes."

Bassist/frontman Bobby Carlson and his bandmates, including drummer Michael Huerta and guitarists Tony BallZ and Thom Plasse, brilliantly dip their toes into the uncanny valley that lies somewhere between Uncle Tupelo and the Grateful Dead with side excursions across the musical spectrum from Big Black to Big Star, to Jonathan Richman and the Velvet Underground, to Elvis and the Attractions, to fellow Tucsonans Golden Boots with requisite nods to the traditional country cannon.

Carlson's lyrics range from the gleefully chaotic small-town punk pathos of tracks such as "All Roads End," "High Five the Moon" and "Car Commercial Blues" to political anger and cynicism on tracks like "Jihad" to bittersweet odes to complex emotion such as "Crazy As You," "Blues Clich" and the heartbreakingly dark "I Don't Love You" and outright outlaw country weirdness songs like on "O Satan" and "Maricopa Jail."

All in all, "the Basement Apes" offers a complex, musically nuanced and fabulous soundtrack to your enforced quarantine or work-at-home regime in the uncertain days ahead. Good Saint Kurt would definitely approve.

"The Basement Apes" by local band the Wanda Junes is available for streaming on Spotify and YouTube.

Also happening (and NOT happening) this week...

While many touring bands and large venue performances at venues such as 191 Toole, Rialto, Fox Theatre and Club Congress have been canceled to halt spread of the virus, many of Tucson's smaller venues and more intimate shows are still a go. Be safe, music lovers, but if you do choose to go out to a show, share your appreciation for the hardworking performers and service industry staff in this town, some of whom literally sing for their suppers.

Among the events canceled locally in the short term are Tucson Festival of Books, Cyclovia, Tucson Folk Fest, Fourth Avenue Street Fair and smaller public gatherings such as Porchfest and most Saint Patrick's Day gatherings in town. Keep an eye on venue websites to keep track of schedule changes and show postponements as they happen. And don't forget that most bands have online music available for purchase and local tunes make a great soundtrack for a workday at home!

In addition to the newest album by the Wanda Junes, check out new releases this month from Taco Sauce, Gabrielle Pietrangelo and more!

Check your local listings...

Friday, March 13

Second Chance Book Fest - 5 p.m. Bookmans Midtown

Febbo Fuentes - 6 p.m. Sand-Reckoner

Eduardo & Eddie Madril (Art Opening) - 6 p.m. Crooked Tooth.

Dueño, Hikikomori - 8 p.m. Wooden Tooth Records

Super Gay Party Machine - 8 p.m. Club Congress

La Cerca, Joe Novelli & Joe Peña - 8:30 p.m. Sky Bar

The Desert Rovers - 9 p.m. Saint Charles Tavern

Saturday, March 14

Natty & the Sunset - 6 p.m. Mercada San Augustin

Gigi & the Glow - 6 p.m. The Hut

War of Ages - The Edge

Juliana Warkentin - 7 p.m. Dillinger Brewing

Down to Dance - 7 p.m. Subspace

Charlie Ann Davis - 8 p.m. Saint Charles Tavern

Miss Olivia and the Interlopers at Piano Burn - 7:30 p.m. Three Points, AZ (Pop Up Event - contact hosts for details.)

Sunday, March 15

Cameron Hood - 5 p.m. Public Brewhouse

Joe Peña w/ Joe Novelli - 4 p.m. Che's Lounge Patio

Reading by Marianne Dissard ("Not Me") and Chris Rush ("The Light Years") - 3 p.m. Private Location (House show - contact hosts for details.)

Two Door Hatchback - 6 p.m.The Coronet

Desert Rovers - 7 p.m. Royal Sun

Monday, March 16

Comedy at the Wench - 7 p.m. Surly Wench Pub

Thor - 7 p.m. House of Bards

Tuesday, March 17

Lilac Kings - 8 p.m. Sky Bar

The Lucky Ones - 6 p.m. Crooked Tooth

Wednesday, March 18

Paul Charles - 6 p.m. Crooked Tooth

Eric Schaeffer and the Other Troublemakers - 6:30 p.m. Monterey Court

The Carnivaleros Trio - 7 p.m. Public Brewhouse

Thursday, March 19

For Love or Absinthe w/ BreakingGlass - 8:30 p.m. Tap & Bottle

Friday, March 20

Habitation Speakeasy w/ the Surfbroads - 6 p.m. Habitation Realty

Kevin Pakulis - 7 p.m. Hotel Congress

Freddy Parish - 8 p.m. Exo Bar

Pisces Birthday Fundraiser w/ Logan Greene and Politricks Aside - 6 p.m. Alliance For Global Justice

- 30 -