Rialto canceling, rescheduling concerts over coronavirus

Performances at the Rialto Theatre and sister venue 191 Toole are being called off due to COVID-19 concerns, with Saturday's Buddy Guy shifted to September, and other concerts also being suspended.

Shows set for Friday night and the next several weeks are all being halted, said Rialto head Curtis McCrary.

The suspension of shows affects concerts set for this weekend, McCrary said: "Shoreline Mafia tonight, and Buddy Guy tomorrow at Rialto, and Katastro tonight, The Frights tomorrow, and Girl Friday Sunday at 191 Toole" are all being called off.

Tickets for the Saturday's Buddy Guy show will be honored for the new date, Sept. 1, he said.

"Like everyone else, we understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and the responsibility of everyone to mitigate transmission vectors and risks to public health, especially the significantly higher risks to vulnerable population groups," McCrary said in a news release.

"We humbly ask for your patience during the difficult process of rescheduling these dates," he said. "We understand that it's a disruption to you personally, and by that token we hope you can bear with the massive disruption it represents to us as an organization. We will work diligently to reschedule everything we can."

From the Rialto:

As for rescheduled dates, we will update ticketholders immediately upon confirmation of a new date, and you don't need to do anything further — your ticket and seat (where applicable) will be the same for the rescheduled date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, you can request a refund and we will refund to your credit card or issue a check for your refund, depending on when you purchased the ticket. The refund will be processed and issued to you within 30 days of the request. If we are unable to reschedule a particular show or event, we will issue a refund to you automatically — again, either directly to your credit card or via check in the case that the purchase was via our former ticketing provider

