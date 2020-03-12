 Fourth Ave. Street Fair canceled due to COVID-19
Arts & Entertainment

Dylan Smith TucsonSentinel.com

The Fourth Avenue Street Fair set for next weekend is being called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Thursday night.

"This was a heartbreaking decision as we have spent the last several weeks monitoring all the reliable information related to our region and relying on our local health department professionals to determine the best course," said Fred Ronstadt, head of the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association.

The fair, scheduled for March 20-22, will be called off entirely. The winter street fair is set to return Dec. 11-13.

FAMA had earlier in the week announced that the spring event would be held as scheduled, but the organization changed course after the number of coronavirus cases in the United States continued to mount, and other local events were called off.

Thursday night, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called for the cancellation of all public events in the city with more than 50 expected attendees.

Earlier Thursday, Marana announced the cancellation of all town-sponsored public events.

Arizona health emergency declared

Wednesday afternoon, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a "public health emergency" prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing the state to request federal funds and deal with medical price-gouging.

At least nine people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in Arizona, officials said Wednesday, with more tests pending.

Single positive Pima County test

One Pima County resident has been "presumptively" diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said Monday afternoon. The patient, who had recently traveled to an area with "community spread," is "not severely ill" and is recovering at home.

How to protect against coronavirus

From the Pima County Health Department:

If you have recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating, and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have 2019 novel coronavirus, please stay home. Most people with COVID-19 develop mild symptoms. If you have mild symptoms, please do not seek medical care, but do stay home and practice social distancing from others in the household where possible. If you do have shortness of breath or more severe symptoms, please call your health care provider to get instructions before arriving.

The best ways to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, are to:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

