Fox Theatre calls off shows after this weekend, citing coronavirus

Performances at the Fox Tucson Theatre will be suspended starting Monday, and running through April 5.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to suspend public performances at the Fox," said Bonnie Schock, the theatre's new executive director.

"Because our work is, at its core, about making connections and building relationships in real time and real space, the idea of 'social distancing' is anathema to our core values and to our very identity as performance-based artists and artisans. On a typical day, we take care of our community by calling us together to witness and celebrate and question and wonder at the gift of human creativity. Today, however, is not a typical day," she said.

"In the face of an escalating public health crisis, we must take a different approach to caring for our community's health. We must embrace the guidance of our local caregivers in the medical field, whose particular expertise tells us that the tactic needed now is to create intentional distance," she said in a news release.

In April, "we will reevaluate the situation and continue to work with our touring artist partners to determine if and when rescheduling is possible," she said.

"Our weekend shows (Altan 3/14 and The Music of Cream 3/15) will be go on as scheduled, and patrons are asked to make their own decisions specific to your circumstances," Schock said.

Among the shows called off are Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on March 20, Amy Grant on March 25, and Bollywood Boulevard on March 29.

Schock said that the Fox will offer refunds to those who bought tickets to canceled shows, but asked that ticketholders accept a credit toward a future event or donate the value of their purchase to the nonprofit theatre.

Down the block at the Rialto Theatre, staff said Wedneday that they were reviewing the situation but had not yet called off any concerts.

"We also have instructed our staff that it is of paramount importance they stay home if they are feeling even the slightest hint of sickness, and we will take any recommended measures, such as working from home or other social distancing, should they become necessary. In addition, we have issued extensive instruction to staff regarding hand-washing and sanitation practices that reflect the seriousness with which we take this matter, and will continue to do so on an ongoing basis," the Rialto said.

